en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Halle Bailey Announces Birth of Son, Halo, After Months of Denials

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Halle Bailey Announces Birth of Son, Halo, After Months of Denials

Unveiling a well-kept secret, Halle Bailey, the renowned actress dazzling audiences in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ has announced the birth of her son, Halo. The news was broken on Instagram, where Bailey shared a heartwarming picture of her cradling her newborn’s hand, decorated with a gold bracelet bearing his name. The revelation comes after months of speculation and denials from both Bailey and her partner DDG.

A Surprise Announcement Amidst Persistent Rumors

For months, fans and media outlets speculated about Bailey’s pregnancy, fuelled by her noticeable absence from public appearances. However, both Bailey and her partner DDG consistently denied the rumors. In a pointed statement on New Year’s Eve, DDG even advised fans to ‘Touch grass,’ an internet slang suggesting they focus on their own lives rather than obsess over the personal affairs of others.

The Joyous Arrival of Halo

Despite the previous denials, Bailey’s recent post unfolds the truth. The actual birth date of Halo is yet to be confirmed, but the joyous announcement made by Bailey exudes a sense of relief and happiness. She expressed that the arrival of her son is the best gift she could have received in 2023, adding a hint of humor with a message that seemed to address the rumors directly.

Fans Celebrate the Arrival of Baby Halo

Immediately following the surprise announcement, fans of the couple took to social media to express their elation. The post was flooded with messages of congratulations, expressing excitement for the couple and welcoming baby Halo to the world. The revelation, though unexpected, has added a new dimension to the public image of Halle Bailey and her relationship with DDG, turning a new page in their personal journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Camshop and Initial D Launch Mazda RX-7 FD Inspired Wireless Mouse
Electronic gadget manufacturer, Camshop, has teamed up with the beloved Initial D franchise to create a one-of-a-kind wireless mouse. This unique gadget is not just a mouse; it’s a miniature replica of Keisuke Takahashi’s Mazda RX-7 FD, one of the iconic cars from the popular anime series. When Anime Meets Technology The collaboration between Camshop,
Camshop and Initial D Launch Mazda RX-7 FD Inspired Wireless Mouse
Birmingham Emerges as a Hotspot for Film and TV Productions
7 mins ago
Birmingham Emerges as a Hotspot for Film and TV Productions
MSI's Grand Entry into Handheld Gaming with Claw Set to Disrupt the Market
10 mins ago
MSI's Grand Entry into Handheld Gaming with Claw Set to Disrupt the Market
'Spare': Prince Harry's Memoir Reigns as 2023's Best-Selling Book
2 mins ago
'Spare': Prince Harry's Memoir Reigns as 2023's Best-Selling Book
Unyielding Spirit: Hridya Haseen Dances Through Pain to Triumph at State Arts Festival
2 mins ago
Unyielding Spirit: Hridya Haseen Dances Through Pain to Triumph at State Arts Festival
Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park's Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic
6 mins ago
Unveiling a Towering Tribute: Sherwood Park's Sculpture of Resilience Amid Pandemic
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
35 seconds
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
38 seconds
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
43 seconds
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
2 mins
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
2 mins
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
2 mins
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
2024 All-Star Bowl: Victory for West Team under Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's Leadership
2 mins
2024 All-Star Bowl: Victory for West Team under Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's Leadership
Sri Lankan Cricketers Bat for Law Enforcement: From the Pitch to the Police
2 mins
Sri Lankan Cricketers Bat for Law Enforcement: From the Pitch to the Police
Unyielding Spirit: Hridya Haseen Dances Through Pain to Triumph at State Arts Festival
2 mins
Unyielding Spirit: Hridya Haseen Dances Through Pain to Triumph at State Arts Festival
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app