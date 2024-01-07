Halle Bailey Announces Birth of Son, Halo, After Months of Denials

Unveiling a well-kept secret, Halle Bailey, the renowned actress dazzling audiences in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ has announced the birth of her son, Halo. The news was broken on Instagram, where Bailey shared a heartwarming picture of her cradling her newborn’s hand, decorated with a gold bracelet bearing his name. The revelation comes after months of speculation and denials from both Bailey and her partner DDG.

A Surprise Announcement Amidst Persistent Rumors

For months, fans and media outlets speculated about Bailey’s pregnancy, fuelled by her noticeable absence from public appearances. However, both Bailey and her partner DDG consistently denied the rumors. In a pointed statement on New Year’s Eve, DDG even advised fans to ‘Touch grass,’ an internet slang suggesting they focus on their own lives rather than obsess over the personal affairs of others.

The Joyous Arrival of Halo

Despite the previous denials, Bailey’s recent post unfolds the truth. The actual birth date of Halo is yet to be confirmed, but the joyous announcement made by Bailey exudes a sense of relief and happiness. She expressed that the arrival of her son is the best gift she could have received in 2023, adding a hint of humor with a message that seemed to address the rumors directly.

Fans Celebrate the Arrival of Baby Halo

Immediately following the surprise announcement, fans of the couple took to social media to express their elation. The post was flooded with messages of congratulations, expressing excitement for the couple and welcoming baby Halo to the world. The revelation, though unexpected, has added a new dimension to the public image of Halle Bailey and her relationship with DDG, turning a new page in their personal journey.