Haley Joel Osment: A Child Star’s Transformation and Continued Success

The streets of Manhattan's West Village recently played host to a familiar face, yet one that seemed strikingly different. Haley Joel Osment, once a cherubic child star known for his roles in 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Forrest Gump,' was spotted sporting a thick beard and shoulder-length curly hair, a far cry from his appearance during his early acting days. Despite a low public profile in recent years, the 35-year old actor still treads the hallways of the entertainment industry, with recent appearances in several TV comedies.

Advertisment

The Transformation of Haley Joel Osment

In January 2022, audiences witnessed a transformed Osment on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' Here, he revealed a thinner physique and a neatly trimmed beard. His intellect and wit shone through the game, eventually winning him the competition. His prize? A generous donation of over $140,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

A Lifelong Passion?

Advertisment

Osment began his acting journey at the tender age of four, but it was at 11 that he found fame with his performance in 'The Sixth Sense.' This role earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. However, during his late teens and early twenties, he chose to step away from the limelight. He enrolled in NYU Tisch School of the Arts, contemplating whether acting was indeed his lifelong passion.

Recent Roles and Personal Life

Osment has continued to build on his early success and remains a stalwart of the small screen. He has recently been seen in 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'Silicon Valley,' and 'The Kominsky Method.' When the camera stops rolling, he enjoys a round of golf, cheers on the Dodgers, and hits the slopes for some snowboarding. In the Osment family, Haley isn't the only one with a penchant for acting. His sister, Emily Osment, is also an actress, remembered fondly for her role in 'Hannah Montana.'