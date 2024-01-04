Hainan Island International Music Festival: A Symphony of Culture and Cooperation

In the heart of Hainan province, the capital city of Haikou echoed with harmonious notes of music from December 10th to 24th, marking the first Hainan Island International Music Festival. Themed as “Making Cultural Dialogue, Boosting Cooperation through Music,” the festival hosted a diverse audience of music enthusiasts, featuring performances from international artists, Grammy Award winners, and world-class orchestras. The festival’s strategic scheduling saw performances unfolding on weekends throughout the month, offering a blend of classical and modern music to cater to a variety of age groups.

Aligning Music with Cultural Prosperity

The Hainan Island International Music Festival aimed to promote cultural prosperity in Hainan and establish an international cultural exchange platform. This aligns with the broader goal of enhancing the international presence of the Hainan Free Trade Port and branding Haikou as a city of music. Among the notable attendees was Jaap van Zweden, the current music director of both the New York and the Hong Kong Philharmonic orchestras. Van Zweden expressed his admiration for the unique local Hainan elements incorporated into the music and commended the audience’s enthusiasm.

Opening Concert: A Tribute to Beethoven

The festival’s opening concert turned the spotlight on Ludwig van Beethoven’s compositions, featuring van Zweden and artistic director Wan Jieni. The concert showcased Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, the Third Piano Concerto, and the Fifth Symphony, thereby paying homage to the legendary composer’s indisputable genius.

Haikou: A City of Music and Scenery

Further to its musical offerings, the festival also highlighted Haikou’s natural and cultural landmarks, integrating the city’s unique scenery with the musical event. The festival, thus, served as a testament to the city’s rich cultural heritage and scenic splendor, reinforcing Haikou’s emerging identity as a city of music.

In perspective, the China Association of Performing Arts reported that there were 1,137 large-scale concerts and music festivals nationwide in the first three quarters of 2023, attracting 11.45 million audience members. The summer of 2023 saw Jay Chou’s concert in Haikou, which attracted 154,600 audiences and generated 976 million yuan ($136.90 million) in tourism revenue. With the Hainan Island International Music Festival, Haikou continues to solidify its place on the global music map, echoing the Belt and Road Initiative’s 10th-anniversary focus on cultural exchange, alongside economic development, infrastructure connectivity, and trade facilitation.