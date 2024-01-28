Haikyu Anime Series to Conclude with Two Finale Movies

In an unexpected twist, the beloved anime series, Haikyu, will cap off its journey with two grand finale movies, leaving many fans in surprise and anticipation. The decision to forgo a fifth season in favor of cinematic releases has created a stir among the audience, as concerns about the feasibility of condensing the manga into a mere two films rise.

A New Chapter and a Much-Awaited Movie

The first finale movie, aptly titled 'Decisive Battle,' is set to hit the screens on February 16. Although there hasn't been an official confirmation for a North American release, the burgeoning popularity of anime in Western theaters paints an optimistic picture. To mark the occasion, Shonen Jump has announced a new chapter of the Haikyu manga with a generous offering of sixteen fresh pages from the series' original creator, Haruichi Furudate.

Trailer Teases Epic Showdown

Ahead of the movie release, a captivating trailer for 'Decisive Battle at The Garbage Dump' has been rolled out. It provides a sneak peek into the ultimate face-off for the series' protagonists, teasing fans with what could be the most thrilling climax in the series' history.

The Haikyu Universe Continues to Expand

Despite the conclusion of the main series, the Haikyu universe is far from over. The ongoing spin-off manga series, Haikyu-bu, continues to keep fans engaged. For those new to the series or looking to catch up, the first four seasons of Haikyu are readily available for streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The series chronicles the journey of a fervent volleyball player, Shoyo Hinata, and his path to triumph against challenges and rivalries, especially with the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama, his teammate and former adversary.

As the finale draws near, fans remain hopeful for a possible three-part movie, adding further suspense to the series end. While the future of a sequel series remains uncertain, the anticipation for the finale movies and the continual expansion of the Haikyu universe keeps the spirit of the series alive.