H4P Organization's 13th Anniversary: Promoting Abilities of Persons with Disabilities

The H4P (Here for Perfection) Organization marked its 13th anniversary with a landmark event, the maiden Inter-Tertiary Ability Praise Concert (APC). This annual event is a platform dedicated to showcasing the talents of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), particularly in the arts and entertainment industry.

Inter-Tertiary Competition: A Platform for PWDs

This year's concert introduced a new dimension: an Inter-Tertiary Competition. Participants hailed from prestigious universities such as the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Education-Winneba, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. They displayed their talents through singing, spoken word, poetry recital, and choreography. Through this platform, PWDs could demonstrate their capabilities, breaking down societal barriers and stereotypes.

Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman: A Pioneer for PWDs

Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, the founder and CEO of the H4P Organization, emphasized the concert's significant role in spotlighting tertiary education for PWDs. His vision extends beyond the mere provision of a platform for talent display, it also encourages higher learning aspirations among PWDs. Furthermore, the event serves to address the challenges PWDs face in tertiary institutions, fostering a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Advocacy and Future Plans

The H4P Organization has grand plans for the future. One such initiative includes the establishment of the Ability University College, a tertiary institution dedicated solely to PWDs in Ghana. This project aims to provide an accessible and tailored learning environment for PWDs, enabling them to reach their full potential. The guest of honor, Eng. Dr. Mrs. Millicent Agangiba, lauded the organization for its 13 years of relentless disability advocacy. The event concluded with participants receiving certificates and gifts, with special recognition given to Bishop Dr. Hackman for his unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of PWDs.

As the H4P Organization enters its 14th year, it continues to lead in educational advocacy for PWDs through various projects. These include the H4P National Inter-Schools Disability Fun Games, Career Guidance and Counselling sessions, and the Celebration of Love projects. These initiatives collectively underscore the organization's commitment to promoting the abilities of PWDs, equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to thrive in society.