Arts & Entertainment

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Taylor Swift’s Music – A Prison Lifeline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Taylor Swift’s Music – A Prison Lifeline

On New Year’s Eve, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently served a seven-year sentence for the murder of her mother, plans to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game with the hope of meeting her idol, pop sensation Taylor Swift. In a revealing insight into her time in prison, Gypsy shared how Swift’s music, particularly the song ‘Eyes Open’, fortified her spirit during her incarceration.

Murder, Media, and Music

Gypsy’s life has been a tumultuous journey, from the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in 2016 to her subsequent imprisonment. Dee Dee, believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, had subjected Gypsy to years of abuse, compelling her to believe she had numerous illnesses. Now, Gypsy’s story of endurance against her mother’s manipulation has captivated the public, making her an unexpected social media sensation. The media frenzy surrounding her case has extended from true-crime podcasts and documentaries to a popular Hulu series.

Swift’s Songs: A Beacon of Strength

During her time behind bars, Gypsy found solace in the music of Taylor Swift. The financial assistance from her father enabled her to buy all of Swift’s albums, including the re-releases. Gypsy’s admiration for Swift is evident in her words, describing the pop star as a ‘kick-a** chick’. Swift’s songs served as a beacon of strength and inspiration for Gypsy, supporting her through the dark times of abuse and incarceration.

A Dream Meeting?

Now out on parole, Gypsy is looking forward to her future with her husband, Ryan Anderson. One of her dreams is to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, in person. With tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs game secured, Gypsy is contemplating reaching out to Swift via social media during the event. Whether this potential meeting will occur is uncertain, but Gypsy remains hopeful that her dream will become a reality. As she steps into her new life, Swift’s music continues to resonate with her, a testament to the power of music in the face of adversity.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

