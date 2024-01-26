'Guys on Ice' Celebrates 25 Years with a Return to Milwaukee Repertory Theater

For 25 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been home to the beloved Wisconsin musical, 'Guys on Ice'. To celebrate this silver jubilee, the theater is once again inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the humorous and heartfelt portrayal of life as seen through the experiences of the show's characters, Marvin and his friends.

A Testament to Local Culture

'Guys on Ice' is not simply a musical, it's a testament to local Wisconsin culture. The show gives audiences a slice of everyday life, from fishing on the local lake to enjoying beers with friends, and an unmistakable ode to the universally recognized Green Bay Packers fandom. Marvin, the show's central character, brings life to these elements through storytelling and song performances that resonate with the audience, creating a unique theatrical experience.

Doug Mancheski Returns as Marvin

In a nod to tradition, Doug Mancheski, who has been part of the production since its inception, reprises his role as Marvin. His return brings a sense of continuity, reinforcing the connection between the past and the present. Mancheski's Marvin is as much a part of 'Guys on Ice' as the ice fishing and Packers fandom, making his return a significant aspect of the anniversary run.

Celebrating a Quarter-Century Milestone

The anniversary run of 'Guys on Ice' began on January 12 and will continue until March 17, providing locals and visitors with ample opportunity to partake in the celebration of this quarter-century milestone in the Wisconsin theater scene. Tickets are available for those who wish to join the celebration and experience the unique blend of humor, heart, and local culture that is 'Guys on Ice'.