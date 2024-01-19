Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth' Boasts A-List Cast and High Anticipation

Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is steering his cinematic prowess towards a fantasy-adventure film titled 'Fountain of Youth' that has been gathering attention with the enlistment of stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. The project is shaping up to be a promising collaboration between Apple and Skydance, a partnership that has previously churned out successful films.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Cast

Adding to the buzz, Domhnall Gleeson, recognized for his roles in 'Ex-Machina' and the 'Star Wars' sequels, has joined the ensemble. Eiza Gonzalez, who recently collaborated with Ritchie on 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare', is also onboard. The forthcoming film, co-starring Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal, is eagerly awaited, with Gonzalez also set to appear in Netflix's upcoming series '3 Body Problem'.

Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

'Fountain of Youth' is penned by James Vanderbilt, known for his work on 'Scream VI', and has been a priority for Skydance since they received the screenplay. The film will be produced under the banners of Apple, Skydance, Vinson Films, and Project X Entertainment.

Plot Under Wraps

While the film's title suggests a quest for the mythical Fountain of Youth, specific plot details, including its mythological aspects, remain shrouded in mystery. Eiza González, known for ‘Kong: Skull Island,' is set to join John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in this adventure. The film follows two estranged siblings who unite for a global heist that promises to be a thrilling addition to Apple's film lineup.