Arts & Entertainment

Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Acclaimed director Guy Ritchie is poised to helm a new heist film for Apple TV Plus, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as sibling protagonists. The script, written by James Vanderbilt—known for his work on ‘Zodiac’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’—unfolds an intriguing narrative surrounding a global heist with an extraordinary objective: The legendary Fountain of Youth.

A Quest for Immortality

The plot revolves around the sibling duo leveraging their profound knowledge of history to unearth clues leading them to the mythical Fountain. This life-altering adventure carries the promise of possible immortality, as the Fountain of Youth is famed to offer. The production of this intriguing film is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024, although an official release date remains under wraps.

Notable Names, Upcoming Projects

Guy Ritchie, known for his distinct storytelling style in movies such as ‘Snatch’ and ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, is also working on ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, a World War II espionage action film. John Krasinski, recognized for his role in ‘The Office’ and more recently for his directorial ventures like ‘A Quiet Place’, has another film on the horizon. ‘IF’, written, directed, and featuring Krasinski alongside Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carrell, is eagerly anticipated by fans. Meanwhile, Natalie Portman, the Academy Award-winning actress from ‘Black Swan’, is set to appear in the Apple TV Plus series ‘Lady in the Lake’. Directed by Alma Har’el, the series follows a journalist’s investigation into an unsolved murder in 1960s Baltimore.

Apple TV Plus & Skydance: A Promising Partnership

Apple Original Films acquired ‘Fountain of Youth’ from Skydance Media, marking another collaboration between the two giants. This project forms part of a first-look deal between Apple and Skydance, indicating more exciting collaborations in the pipeline. With a compelling narrative and a stellar cast, ‘Fountain of Youth’ is poised to be a significant addition to Apple TV Plus’ growing repertoire of original content.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

