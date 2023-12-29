en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Guntur Kaaram’ Releases Song Promo ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’: A Showcase of Mahesh Babu’s Dance Skills

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:18 am EST
‘Guntur Kaaram’ Releases Song Promo ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’: A Showcase of Mahesh Babu’s Dance Skills

The forthcoming film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ has taken a significant leap in its promotional activities with the launch of a song promo titled ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’. The song, a vibrant part of the movie’s soundtrack, prominently features the prized dance skills of lead actor Mahesh Babu, who shares the spotlight with co-star Sree Leela. The song promo was released to the public on December 29, with the full song set to follow suit on the very next day.

A Powerful Presence

Mahesh Babu, celebrated for his commanding screen presence, does not disappoint in this song. He delivers a compelling dialogue at the onset, setting the stage for the high-energy choreography that follows. Accompanied by a fast beat, the dance moves underscore the energetic ambiance of the song, making it an exquisite addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Anticipation for ‘Guntur Kaaram’

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is anticipated to be a vibrant addition to the Sankranthi film lineup, with its release scheduled for January 12. The film is in competition with other Sankranthi releases including ‘Hanuman’, ‘Eagal’, and ‘Naa Sami Ranga’. Mahesh Babu, currently in America, is set to resume promotional efforts upon his return.

Reunion of a Successful Duo

The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marks a much-awaited reunion of Mahesh Babu and Srinivas after a 12-year hiatus. Their previous collaborations, ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’, were blockbuster hits. ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is described as an action drama and boasts of a prominent cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. The film also pays homage to Mahesh Babu’s father, the legendary actor Krishna, with a teaser released on Krishna’s birth anniversary.

Creating a Buzz

The movie, initially known as SSMB28, is slated for a theatrical release on January 13, 2024. One of the scenes at the Mirchi Yard, featuring Mahesh Babu igniting a beedi, has already created a significant buzz among fans. As the film’s release nears, the anticipation continues to build, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for the audience.

Arts & Entertainment India
