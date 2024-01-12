en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Guntur Kaaram’: Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama Sets the Box Office on Fire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
On January 12, 2024, the Telugu cinema witnessed the release of the much-anticipated action drama, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ featuring a stellar ensemble cast led by the star, Mahesh Babu. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie explores a mother-son relationship set against the backdrop of a political drama. The film marks a reunion for Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years, following their successful outings with ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja.’

Reception and Box Office Predictions

Despite receiving a mixed critical response, with a rating of 2.75/5 from 123telugu.com, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is predicted to perform well at the box office. The film is expected to rake in an estimated ₹50 crore nett collection on its first day in India. The movie saw a remarkable 74.67% Telugu occupancy on its release day, with cities like Vijayawada and Guntur recording 99% occupancy.

Clash of the Titans

Releasing on the festive weekend of Pongal and Sankranthi, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is set to clash with other big releases including ‘HanuMan,’ ‘Saindhav,’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. Despite the competition, the Mahesh Babu starrer has managed to sell over 7 lakh tickets on its opening day in India, demonstrating its immense popularity. Furthermore, the film has crossed the $1 million mark in the US.

Record-Breaking Trailer

The film’s trailer garnered immense attention, amassing over 39 million views within 24 hours, smashing the previous record set by Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’. Based on the trailer, trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicts the film will open with $4.8 million to $6 million, with the weekend collection depending on the audience’s reception.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

