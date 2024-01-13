Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan: A Tale of Two Sankranti Releases

The Telugu film industry is abuzz during the Makar Sankranti festival, a traditionally lucrative period for movie releases. Among the burgeoning list of releases, two films, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan, are significantly impacting the box office.

Guntur Kaaram’s Impressive Run

The local dialect film, Guntur Kaaram, has been a hit with audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has amassed a gross of approximately Rs 44.50 crore, with notable collections in Karnataka (Rs 4.5 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 0.50 crore), and other Indian territories (Rs 0.50 crore). The film’s success is a testament to the power of regional cinema and its ability to connect with audiences on a deep cultural level.

HanuMan’s Potential Rise

On the other hand, HanuMan, a sci-fi fantasy film directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, was released pan-India and had a modest first-day collection of Rs 7.56 crore net across all languages. The film’s earnings primarily came from Telugu-speaking regions with Rs 5.50 crore net. Despite a subdued start, HanuMan is expected to gain momentum through positive word of mouth and may benefit from the absence of major Hindi releases, potentially drawing family audiences to theaters.

The Crucial Weekend Ahead

The upcoming weekend is of immense importance for both Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan as they face competition from new entries like Daggubati Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga, both hoping to capitalize on the Makar Sankranti holiday. Trade experts had previously predicted a strong performance for Guntur Kaaram at the box office, but the changing dynamics over the weekend will be pivotal in determining the success of these Sankranti releases.