Arts & Entertainment

Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power

Guntur Kaaram, the latest Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Mahesh Babu and Ramya Krishnan, explores the intricate emotional dynamics of a mother-son relationship set against a backdrop of family legacy and political power. Despite the potential for a gripping family drama, the film often deviates, focusing on Babu’s star power and featuring slow-motion action sequences and dance numbers that overshadow the story’s emotional core.

Unraveling the Familial Threads

The plot follows Ramana, played by Babu, who grows up estranged from his mother Vasundhara, portrayed by Krishnan. This separation is the result of a family feud and an accident leading to his father’s imprisonment. The film’s central theme revolves around the unspoken bond between mother and son, and Ramana’s desire to understand the nature of their love.

Star Power Over Script

However, his quest for understanding is often interrupted by sequences designed to showcase Babu’s charisma, which ultimately dilute the emotional crux of the story. The script misses opportunities to delve deeper into the characters’ inner lives, and the chemistry between the actors is underutilized. This is particularly noticeable in the case of the female characters, including Ramana’s aunt, who are largely sidelined.

Missed Opportunities

Babu’s romantic interest, played by Sreeleela, is also given a limited role. The film’s machismo and borrowed narrative elements render it somewhat shallow, despite the occasional moments of tenderness from Babu. Guntur Kaaram offers a glimpse of a riveting family conflict but ultimately relies on its lead actor’s appeal rather than a solid script and focused direction.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

