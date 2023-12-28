‘Guns and Gulaabs’ set to return for a second season on Netflix

The widely-acclaimed Netflix series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ has officially been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made through a creative comic-book style video shared by Netflix India, sending waves of excitement through fans eagerly expressing their anticipation on social media platforms.

Returning Cast and Creators

The second season will see the return of powerhouses Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav reprising their roles. The series, a brainchild of the creative duo Raj and DK, unfolds in the fictional town of Gulaabganj and weaves a story around four distinct men. Rao, celebrated for his compelling performances, is expected to bring newfound depth to his character, a formidable gangster, in the upcoming season.

Success of the First Season

The first season, released in August 2023, delighted audiences and critics alike, securing a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list and India’s Top 10 TV list. This triumph has fueled the creators’ excitement to embark on a second adventure that promises to be wilder and more riveting than the first. The series’ unique blend of comedy, crime, and thriller set in the 1990s has carved a niche for itself, with fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of unanswered questions from the first season.

Continuing Collaboration

This announcement marks the third collaboration between Rao and the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, a partnership that Rao has thoroughly relished owing to their innovative and distinct approach to storytelling. The release date for the second season of ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is yet to be announced, leaving fans in thrilling suspense.