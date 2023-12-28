en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Guns and Gulaabs’ set to return for a second season on Netflix

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
‘Guns and Gulaabs’ set to return for a second season on Netflix

The widely-acclaimed Netflix series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ has officially been renewed for a second season. The announcement was made through a creative comic-book style video shared by Netflix India, sending waves of excitement through fans eagerly expressing their anticipation on social media platforms.

Returning Cast and Creators

The second season will see the return of powerhouses Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav reprising their roles. The series, a brainchild of the creative duo Raj and DK, unfolds in the fictional town of Gulaabganj and weaves a story around four distinct men. Rao, celebrated for his compelling performances, is expected to bring newfound depth to his character, a formidable gangster, in the upcoming season.

Success of the First Season

The first season, released in August 2023, delighted audiences and critics alike, securing a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Global Non-English TV list and India’s Top 10 TV list. This triumph has fueled the creators’ excitement to embark on a second adventure that promises to be wilder and more riveting than the first. The series’ unique blend of comedy, crime, and thriller set in the 1990s has carved a niche for itself, with fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of unanswered questions from the first season.

Continuing Collaboration

This announcement marks the third collaboration between Rao and the filmmaker duo Raj and DK, a partnership that Rao has thoroughly relished owing to their innovative and distinct approach to storytelling. The release date for the second season of ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is yet to be announced, leaving fans in thrilling suspense.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema 2023: A Year of Compelling Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace

By Bijay Laxmi

Somizi Mhlongo's Early Travels and Career Shaped by 'Sarafina'

By BNN Correspondents

Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngem ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 14 mins
Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngem ...
heart comment 0
Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

By Salman Khan

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads
‘NAPOLEON’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget
Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges
Glen Powell Leads in ‘Twisters’: A Fresh Chapter in the ‘Twister’ Universe

By Bijay Laxmi

Glen Powell Leads in 'Twisters': A Fresh Chapter in the 'Twister' Universe
Latest Headlines
World News
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
40 seconds
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
1 min
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
4 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
5 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
6 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
8 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
9 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
9 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
9 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app