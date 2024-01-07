en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gujarati Folk Singer Geeta Rabari Acknowledged by Prime Minister for Latest Bhajan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Renowned Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari, known as ‘Kutchi Koel’, has received high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her latest bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’. This devotional song celebrates the much-anticipated consecration of Lord Ram at the grand temple in Ayodhya.

A Song Reverberating With Spiritual Anticipation

The bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’, composed by Sunita Joshi, resonates with the spiritual anticipation of the arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the song on social media, lauding Rabari’s heartfelt rendition. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming divine event, stating that the bhajan would enhance the fervour of the occasion.

Geeta Rabari: A Voice That Captivated Millions

Born on December 31, 1996, in Kachchh, Rabari made her singing debut in 2017 with the hit track ‘Rona Ser Ma’. This song catapulted her into the limelight, becoming the first Gujarati song to surpass 500 million views on YouTube. Rabari’s new release, since its release on January 1, has already attracted over 6 lakh views on the platform, further cementing her popularity.

From Online Success to Live Performances

While Rabari’s online success is undeniable, the singer has also made a significant impact through live performances. She performed live for the first time at Mumbai’s ‘Chogada Re Navaratri Utsav’ in October of the previous year, impressing the audience with her captivating voice and stage presence. Rabari’s journey from a debutante singer to a performer acknowledged by the Prime Minister himself, is a testament to her talent and dedication.

As the nation eagerly awaits the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, it is voices like Geeta Rabari’s that add a unique cultural and spiritual dimension to the momentous event.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

