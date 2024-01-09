en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer’s Potential in MCU and Her Role in ‘Lift’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer’s Potential in MCU and Her Role in ‘Lift’

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, acclaimed for her portrayal of Renslayer in the Marvel series ‘Loki,’ opened up about her character’s possible future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Mbatha-Raw displayed keen interest in delving into the moral intricacies and complexity of Renslayer, viewing her as a potential character brimming with opportunities for complex villain development.

Unraveling Renslayer’s Future in MCU

While there are no confirmed plans for Renslayer’s return, the conclusion of ‘Loki’ Season 2 stages a plausible trajectory for the character. The finale situates Renslayer in an apocalyptic context, with subtle hints that could tie her to the entity known as Alioth or the various Kang variants. These suggestions hint at potential storylines involving significant events in the MCU, including the anticipated ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

From Loki’s Nemesis to Netflix’s Interpol Agent

Transitioning from her role in the MCU, Mbatha-Raw also discussed her new project, ‘Lift,’ a Netflix heist action film where she embodies an Interpol agent named Abby. Sharing the screen with Kevin Hart’s character Cyrus, the film is slated for a Netflix release on January 12.

Marvel’s Steady Progression into Phase 5

The interview also touched upon Marvel’s forthcoming projects and the steady progression into Phase 5 of the MCU. The continuous evolution of the MCU narrative suggests a dynamic and promising future for both existing and new characters, raising anticipation and speculation amongst fans worldwide.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

