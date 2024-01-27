Guest List Controversy Mars Royal Opening of Illawarra Performing Arts Centre

A wave of disappointment and disbelief washed over the theatre community of Wollongong as several key figures were left out of the guest list for the royal opening of the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre. Scheduled for January 30, the event was set to be graced by none other than Prince Charles and Princess Diana, but the glaring absences on the guest list have cast a pall over the event.

Local Theatre Stalwarts Snubbed

Among the prominent personalities who didn't receive an invitation were Vince Rees, an active participant in Wollongong's local theatre scene for 30 years, and Gordon Streek, the founder of the esteemed Roo Theatre. Tom Pickard, known for his vast contributions to theatre restaurant material, was also shockingly overlooked.

Guest List Causes Stir

Adding fuel to the fire, the guest list was found to be populated largely by politicians and council staff, leading to mounting criticism and dismay among the local arts community. Deputy Lord Mayor Pat Franks expressed deep regret for the omission of individuals who have tirelessly contributed to the local theatre and the pursuit of the new performing arts centre.

Mounting Disappointment and Criticism

Given the significant contributions of these individuals to the local theatre scene, their exclusion from such a historic event has led to a sense of disappointment that pervades the community. The Wollongong theatre community, known for its vibrancy and creativity, now awaits a response from the organisers about this controversial oversight.