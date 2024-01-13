Gucci’s Menswear Collection ‘Ancora’ Debuts at Milan Fashion Week

Unveiling an artful blend of tradition and innovation, Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear collection made its grand debut at Milan Fashion Week on January 12, 2024. Sabato De Sarno, the brand’s new creative director, marked his menswear debut with ‘Ancora’, a collection that is both a nostalgic nod and daring leap forward, and a testament to the sublime versatility of fashion.

A Fresh Take on Classic Silhouettes

The collection showcased understated and elegant silhouettes that mirror Gucci’s legacy, underpinned by De Sarno’s meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. Classic double-breasted jackets were reimagined without visible closures, and traditional trench and pea coats were elongated and streamlined, forging a sophisticated balance between innovation and tradition. The collection was an exquisite ode to sartorial refinement, striking a delicate equilibrium between sophistication and a hint of rebellious spirit.

Subtle Branding and Glamorous Touches

Gucci’s iconic logo was subtly woven into the collection, embossed on leather bags or patterned on slim suits, reflecting De Sarno’s refined and purist approach to design. However, ‘Ancora’ was not without its glamorous touches. Kaleidoscopic crystal embellishments, lurex coats, and sequined knitwear added a dash of spectacle and light play, imbuing the otherwise dark palette with dynamism and movement.

The Power of Versatility

De Sarno showcased the collection’s impressive versatility, with pieces that ranged from sporty to tailored, and included dance floor-ready designs. Bondage-inspired elements, such as silk ties and half-gloves in leather, challenged societal norms, underscoring the designer’s fearless approach to fashion. The collection’s high-profile appeal was evident in the front row that boasted celebrities like Elliot Page and Idris Elba with his wife Sabrina Elba.

The unveiling of the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection is a pivotal moment for Gucci under the creative direction of De Sarno. With ‘Ancora’, De Sarno has successfully redefined and clarified Gucci’s fashion language, echoing elements from his inaugural womenswear presentation and carving a new path for the iconic brand. The collection stands as a testament to the elegance found in subtlety, and the celebration of fashion’s intrinsic artistry.