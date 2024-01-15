Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: A Triumph Despite Challenges

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, has been hailed as one of 2023's cinematic triumphs and marks the grand finale of the beloved Guardians trilogy. This film's writing process was a marathon, unlike any Gunn has undertaken before, spanning over a year.

Advertisment

Adapting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

During this time, Gunn faced the daunting task of integrating changes sparked by events from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The challenge was to ensure that the film stayed in harmony with the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continuity while preserving his original vision for the trilogy. Amidst all characters, Rocket Raccoon emerged as the central figure, the glue holding the story together.

Overcoming Setbacks

Advertisment

Gunn's journey was not without its trials. He experienced a significant setback, including being dismissed from Marvel and working on The Suicide Squad. However, Gunn's tenacity and dedication saw him through, allowing him to complete the film despite these hurdles.

Gunn's Triumph

Gunn's efforts have indeed paid off. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has allowed the Guardians series to conclude on a high note fittingly. For fans wishing to relive the journey of the Guardians, the film, along with the rest of the storyline, is available on Disney+.