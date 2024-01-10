en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour

In a thrilling turn of events, Gruff Rhys, the acclaimed lead vocalist for the band Super Furry Animals, has announced the imminent release of his forthcoming solo album titled ‘Sadness Sets Me Free.’ In tandem with the album drop, Rhys has also proclaimed an accompanying US tour that will commence in Brooklyn at Union Pool on March 8. The tour encompasses a series of performances, including a notable appearance at SXSW in Austin and will wrap up in Seattle on March 28.

‘Sadness Sets Me Free’ – A Much-Awaited Album

Known for his versatile musical exploits, Rhys has gained a commendable reputation as a solo artist. His seventh solo album, ‘Seeking New Gods,’ climbed to the top 10 in the UK charts, marking his most commercially successful solo project to date. Given such a legacy, the release of his new album ‘Sadness Sets Me Free’ has generated a wave of anticipation among fans and critics alike.

‘Bad Friend’ – A Glimpse into the Album

Along with the tour announcement, Rhys has unveiled a new track from the album called ‘Bad Friend.’ The song, layered with rich string arrangements, delves into the nuances of flawed friendships. Rhys portrays an imperfect friend as still being a preferable alternative to solitude, thereby acknowledging the intricate realities of modern life and relationships. He echoes a longing to connect with friends through his music, a sentiment that becomes particularly significant in an era marked by physical distancing.

The Upcoming US Tour

The forthcoming US tour promises to bring Rhys’s new music to life on stage. Tickets for the shows, excluding the much-hyped SXSW performance, will be up for grabs starting on January 12. The tour is poised to offer a blend of intimate record store shows and larger festival performances, offering fans a chance to experience Rhys’s music in varied settings. As the tour culminates in Seattle on March 28, it’s expected to leave a lasting impression on both the artist and his audience.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

