Groundhog Day in Rhode Island: A Cornucopia of Events and Activities

As the calendar flips to February, Rhode Island prepares for Groundhog Day with a dazzling array of events and activities for locals and visitors alike. Recently, 'The Today Show' likened Newport, Rhode Island, to the South of France, shining a spotlight on the city's grandiose historic mansions and lush vineyards. This comparison has reminded residents of the beauty in their backyard and encouraged them to take advantage of the city's attractions.

Upcoming Events in Rhode Island

Among the events on the horizon are 'Arrested Development' trivia at the Providence Brewing Company, promising an evening of laughter and friendly competition. Monster Jam is set to roar into the Amica Mutual Pavilion, bringing high-octane entertainment for the whole family. For nature enthusiasts, the Westerly Land Trust has organized a Wolf Moon hike, offering a unique way to experience Rhode Island's natural beauty.

Music and Food Festivities

Music lovers are in for a treat with a performance by Grammy nominee Guy Davis at the Blackstone River Theatre. In the culinary world, the RI VegFest is on the agenda, promoting vegan foods and encouraging support for local businesses. Downtown Providence is set to sparkle with the Lumina light festival, featuring 25 prisms emitting iridescent colors and enchanting bell tones.

Arts, Literature, and Winter Fun

The Rhode Island Center for the Book is launching 'Reading Across Rhode Island', with the chosen book being 'Solito' by Javier Zamora. AS220 is offering arts and crafts workshops, including rug tufting and screen printing. Theatre fans can anticipate a performance of Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' adapted by Aaron Sorkin, at PPAC, with Richard Thomas in the starring role.

Winter activities are plentiful, with ice bumper cars and skating on offer at the BankNewport City Center rink. Meanwhile, the Roger Williams Park Zoo is providing discounted admission for families looking to enjoy a fun day out. The Liberty Farm & Carriage Company rounds out the offerings, providing private horse carriage or sleigh rides for a truly magical Rhode Island experience.