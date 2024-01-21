Makeup Artist Defends Sofia Vergara's Look Amid Griselda Legal Controversy

The controversy surrounding the upcoming Netflix miniseries, "Griselda", has taken a new turn as the makeup artist responsible for the transformation of actress Sofia Vergara into the notorious drug lord, Griselda Blanco, breaks her silence. Responding to criticism from Blanco's son, she defended the styling choices and emphasized the aim was to portray authenticity over glamor.

'Griselda' Look: Authenticity over Glamor

Blanco's son claimed that Vergara was intentionally made to look 'ugly' for her role. In response, the makeup artist working on the series highlighted that the character's appearance was based on the actual look of Blanco, who, contrary to popular belief, was not a 'stunning model.' The intent was to reflect the true image of Griselda Blanco, not to glamorize her.

The Legal Battle: Intellectual Property, Consent, and Compensation

As representatives of Blanco's estate, her adult children have filed a lawsuit against both Netflix and Sofia Vergara. The primary issue being the alleged unauthorized use of materials related to Blanco's life and likeness. This has added a layer of complexity to the already anticipated series, with potential implications for its scheduled release.

Having a dual role as both the lead actress and executive producer, Vergara finds herself squarely at the center of the legal dispute. Her involvement in the creative and decision-making aspects of the show has raised questions about her responsibility in the alleged unauthorized use of Blanco's likeness and material.