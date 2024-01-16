Greta Gerwig Eyes Sacramento Trilogy; Revels in 'Barbie' Film's Success

In a recent Q&A session, Greta Gerwig, the celebrated director hailing from Sacramento, candidly shared how the city has shaped her cinematic artistry. Known globally for her 2017 film 'Lady Bird,' Gerwig expressed her desire to revisit the film's setting, partly due to her deep admiration for Saoirse Ronan, the film's lead actress.

A Personal Connection

Gerwig's affinity for 'Lady Bird' isn't surprising as she sees the film's protagonist as an aspirational version of herself. While she doesn't have any immediate plans for a direct sequel, the director is eager about the prospect of producing more films set in Sacramento. She even hinted at a 'Sacramento trilogy', revealing that she has some nascent ideas for two more films based in her hometown.

'Barbie' - A Global Phenomenon

Gerwig's current standing in the film industry can be traced back to her latest blockbuster, 'Barbie.' The film, which has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, has not only achieved commercial success but has also garnered critical acclaim. Among the various accolades, 'Barbie' bagged two Golden Globe awards, one of which was for Best Original Song.

More than Just a Commercial Success

The 'Barbie' movie, with its historic success in surpassing one billion dollars in global box office sales, has sparked potent societal discussions about gender norms and societal expectations. Its thought-provoking themes have resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.

Award-winning Streak

The Critics Choice Awards also recognized Gerwig's success with the film 'Barbie.' The film clinched the best comedy movie award among several others. A noteworthy moment was when Gerwig and Margot Robbie spontaneously accepted the award on stage. The film's triumph wasn't limited to the Critics Choice Awards as it also enjoyed success at the Golden Globes, underscoring 'Barbie's' profound impact on the film industry.