Greta Gerwig Defends 'Barbie' Against Jo Koy's Golden Globes Joke

World-renowned director Greta Gerwig has offered her response to comedian Jo Koy's joke about her film 'Barbie'—which won two awards at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards—on BBC Radio 4's Today. The film, deemed a box office hit, also triumphed as the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Jo Koy's Joke: A Light-Hearted Jab or Uncomfortable Humor?

During his monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, Jo Koy humorously alluded to 'Barbie' as a film based on 'a plastic doll with big boobies.' His comment, while undeniably tongue-in-cheek, spurred a mixed reaction from the audience and fans alike. Some found the joke cringe-worthy and uncomfortable, expressing their sentiments on various social media platforms.

Greta Gerwig's Rejoinder: An Affirmation and Deep Dive into Barbie's Legacy

Gerwig, rather than taking offense, agreed with Koy's joke. She acknowledged that Barbie is indeed the first mass-produced doll with breasts, making the comedian's remark factually accurate. Gerwig went on to discuss Barbie's unique status as a doll devoid of inherent character or story. This absence, she noted, allows Barbie to serve as a blank canvas for projection—a phenomenon that has made the doll an enduring icon since its inception by Ruth Handler in 1959.

'Barbie' the Film: An Unexpected Triumph

The film 'Barbie' won two Golden Globes, including the first-ever cinematic and box office achievement award. Its victory over other acclaimed nominees like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' was a testament to its surprising success. Gerwig expressed her joy and the deep emotional significance of receiving this award, noting its alignment with her and her team's ambition to connect deeply with cinema audiences. Now, 'Barbie' is leading the nominations at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with a whopping 18 nominations. The ceremony, eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike, will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on The CW.