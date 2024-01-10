en English
Arts & Entertainment

Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan Among Nominees for 2024 DGA Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has unveiled its nominees for the 2024 DGA Awards, a selection that not only acknowledges excellence in filmmaking, but also sets the tone for the upcoming Academy Awards. Among the acclaimed list, Greta Gerwig for ‘Barbie’, Yorgos Lanthimos for ‘Poor Things’, Christopher Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’, Alexander Payne for ‘The Holdovers’, and Martin Scorsese for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ have all been recognized for their directorial prowess.

Significant Shift in Gender Diversity

In a notable departure from the previous year, the nominations reflect a significant shift towards gender diversity. The inclusion of Greta Gerwig this year is particularly noteworthy, representing a refreshing change in the traditionally male-dominated nominations list. This shift is a testament to the evolving landscape of the film industry and a nod towards a more inclusive future.

Impact of DGA Awards on the Oscar Race

The DGA Awards are renowned within the industry, often considered a reliable forecaster of the Academy Awards. Thus, these nominations are more than just an acknowledgment of the directors’ achievements within the DGA. They also provide an indication of their potential for further honors in the larger awards circuit. The winners will be announced at the 76th annual DGA Awards on February 10 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Recognizing Contributions to Cinema

The films and directors nominated for the 2024 DGA Awards stand as a testament to their significant contributions to cinema in the past year. As the film community eagerly anticipates the award results, these nominations reaffirm the directors’ roles as influential storytellers and visionaries in the industry.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

