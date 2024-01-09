en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Greg Wood Ends Relationship with Clair Nuttal Amid ‘Coronation Street’ Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Greg Wood Ends Relationship with Clair Nuttal Amid ‘Coronation Street’ Controversy

Greg Wood, acclaimed for his role as the notorious loan shark Rick Neelan in the enduring British soap opera ‘Coronation Street’, has parted ways with his girlfriend, accomplished documentary maker Clair Nuttal. The pair first went public with their romance in July 2022, solidifying their relationship status through a series of Instagram posts. However, recent observations suggest a stark shift in their relationship dynamics, with Wood erasing all digital footprints of Nuttal from his social media channels and unfollowing her.

‘Coronation Street’ Star’s Past Relationships

This development trails Wood’s previous romantic involvement with renowned actress Sheridan Smith, which concluded in 2016 amidst a whirlwind of infidelity allegations. Wood, who navigated the turbulent waters of public scrutiny during his relationship with Smith, has remained notably silent about his recent split with Nuttal, allowing the conspicuous absence of Nuttal from his social media to speak volumes.

‘Coronation Street’: A Woke Nightmare?

Meanwhile, in a separate but related sphere of the ‘Coronation Street’ universe, former actor Charlie Lawson has voiced his criticism of the soap’s recent narrative directions. Lawson, widely recognized for his portrayal of Jim McDonald from 1989 to 2000, argues that the soap’s current ‘woke’ storylines are stifling its viewership. He implies that the fear of broaching politically sensitive subjects has resulted in a narrative that is detached from the real-world concerns and interests of its audience.

The Fear to Speak Up

Lawson’s critique extends beyond the content of the storylines to the atmosphere on set. He suggests that the cast is apprehensive to voice their concerns about the narrative direction, a stark contrast to earlier times when actors were encouraged to engage in open dialogue with the producers. This shift in the soap’s ethos, Lawson fears, could contribute to ‘Coronation Street’ fading into oblivion within the next decade.

As the landscape of entertainment consumption evolves, with streaming services leading the charge and viewer habits undergoing a significant transformation, Lawson’s prediction for ‘Coronation Street’ might not be entirely unfounded. Only time will tell whether this beloved British institution can adapt and thrive in the face of changing tides.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Whoopi Goldberg and Co-Hosts Reflect on the Difficulties of Hosting Award Ceremonies
In a recent episode of the daytime talk show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg candidly discussed the pressures and challenges that come with hosting award ceremonies. Goldberg, known for her own experiences as an award show host, described these roles as ‘brutal,’ underscoring the difficulty of navigating an atmosphere that can often feel like a high-stakes gamble.
Whoopi Goldberg and Co-Hosts Reflect on the Difficulties of Hosting Award Ceremonies
Art Imitates Life: 'Chicago P.D.' Stars in Secret Off-Screen Romance
3 mins ago
Art Imitates Life: 'Chicago P.D.' Stars in Secret Off-Screen Romance
Cassidy Stakes Claim in Rap Game with 'Rap Katt Williams'; Uncle Murda Recaps 2023
4 mins ago
Cassidy Stakes Claim in Rap Game with 'Rap Katt Williams'; Uncle Murda Recaps 2023
Louise Cantillon: From Classroom to Radio Booth - The Rise of a Gaelic Advocate
2 mins ago
Louise Cantillon: From Classroom to Radio Booth - The Rise of a Gaelic Advocate
Sheldon Riley Impresses on America's Got Talent with Emotional Performance
2 mins ago
Sheldon Riley Impresses on America's Got Talent with Emotional Performance
Shout Factory Revives Classics: 'Quigley Down Under' in 4K and 'The Shining' Miniseries on Blu-ray
3 mins ago
Shout Factory Revives Classics: 'Quigley Down Under' in 4K and 'The Shining' Miniseries on Blu-ray
Latest Headlines
World News
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
13 seconds
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
19 seconds
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
31 seconds
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
56 seconds
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
2 mins
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 mins
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
2 mins
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
3 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
5 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app