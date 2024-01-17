Greensburg Art Center Presents Annual Members Show Amid Community Events

In a celebration of local talent and artistic diversity, the Greensburg Art Center prepares to unveil its annual free Members Show, "A Sense of Awe." Running from January 20 to March 1, the show will hold a free opening reception on January 20. The exhibition will feature a myriad of art forms, such as paintings, photographs, and fabric media, offering visitors an immersive and vibrant cultural experience.

Greensburg Art Center: A Hub of Creativity

The Greensburg Art Center, located at 230 Todd School Road, has long been a cornerstone of the local art scene. Its gallery hours are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, providing ample opportunity for art enthusiasts to explore the exhibition. The annual Members Show, in particular, encapsulates the creative spirit of the community, highlighting the works of local artists in a variety of mediums. This year's theme, "A Sense of Awe," promises to inspire and captivate its audience with its potent display of artistic prowess.

Community Events: Fostering Unity and Engagement

Alongside the Members Show at the Greensburg Art Center, a plethora of community events are set to take place in the Greensburg area. January 20 marks a pancake breakfast at the Greensburg Masonic Center and a soup and sandwich sale at the Greensburg Church of the Brethren. The following day, the Holy Name Society of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant hosts an all-you-can-eat omelet breakfast. St. James Church in New Alexandria is also welcoming the community for a winter breakfast and bake sale. The Lincoln Heights Civic Association has organized a bingo event for January 18, adding to the array of community-driven events.

Upcoming Events: A Glimpse into the Future

Looking ahead, the community calendar remains vibrant. The Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trails are the beneficiaries of a comedy dinner night scheduled for February 10 at Colton Hall in Penn Township. On January 22, the Greensburg College Club board of directors will convene for their regular meeting. In a nod to the older members of the community, a celebration of National Winnie the Pooh Day is set to take place at the Irwin Senior Activity Center, along with a Seniors for Safe Driving class at the YMCA of the Laurel Highlands on February 15. These events, alongside the annual Members Show at the Greensburg Art Center, underscore the community's commitment to inclusivity, engagement, and cultural enrichment.