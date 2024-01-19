Green Day Returns with 'Saviors' as Music Stars Kick Off 2024 with Fresh Releases

The music scene in 2024 is off to an energetic start with a medley of new releases from both established and emerging artists. Topping the list is the iconic rock band Green Day with their 14th studio album 'Saviors', featuring the stirring single 'The American Dream Is Killing Me'.

Green Day's Triumphant Return with 'Saviors'

Green Day's album, recorded in London and Los Angeles with renowned producer Rob Cavallo, marks their first in four years. With singles like 'Look Ma, No Brains!', 'Dilemma', and 'One Eyed Bastard', the album has been received with widespread acclaim. The band's return is not only marked by the release of 'Saviors', but also by a music video for the song 'Bobby Sox' and a stadium tour set to kick off on July 29 in Washington, D.C.

Music Stars Shine with Fresh Releases

While Green Day is making waves in the rock genre, the music industry is buzzing with a variety of other fresh releases. Hip-hop queen Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Future to drop a new single 'Press Play', and indie-pop band Bleachers has teased fans with 'Tiny Moves' from their upcoming album, accompanied by a music video featuring actress Margaret Qualley.

Meanwhile, folk rock band Mumford & Sons debuted their song 'Good People' during the Louis Vuitton Men's Autumn/Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. The track is a collaboration with artist and producer Pharrell Williams.

Nostalgic Tunes and Upcoming Albums

Jazz and pop artist Norah Jones is setting the stage for her ninth album 'Visions' with the lead single 'Running'. On the electronic music front, Norwegian DJ and record producer Kygo has teamed up with pop artist Ava Max to release 'Whatever', a track sampling Shakira's hit 'Whenever, Wherever', offering music lovers a taste of nostalgia.

As the world of music ushers in 2024 with these fresh releases, fans are invited to vote for their favorite in a weekly poll, reflecting the diverse musical tastes of the global audience.