Greely High School's Charlie Moore to Perform with Oshima Brothers in Concert for a Cause

A harmonious blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned artistry is set to grace the stage of the Greely Center for the Arts. Charlie Moore, a senior at Greely High School and a notable figure in local music circles, is gearing up to perform alongside the Oshima Brothers, a celebrated folk-rock duo hailing from Portland. The much-anticipated concert is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., with proceeds intended to bolster the Pathways program at the school.

Unveiling the Oshima Brothers

Equipped with a discography spanning four albums, two EPs, and a string of singles, the Oshima Brothers have carved out a substantial footprint in the national music scene. The duo, known for their unique fusion of folk and rock, has a rich history of touring the country, serenading audiences with their distinctive sound. Like Moore, the Oshima Brothers were nurtured in a musical environment, embarking on their musical odyssey at a tender age.

A Community Affair

This musical rendezvous is not merely a concert; it's a community endeavor. The event has been birthed from the collaborative efforts of Greely High School student Isaiah Morgan and others. Morgan, undertaking an independent study in event management, has been instrumental in shaping the concert, from generating promotional materials to coordinating logistics.

Music as a Balm in Chilly Times

In the biting cold of winter, the concert promises to deliver a much-needed reprieve. Sean Oshima of the Oshima Brothers describes the event as a chance to bring warmth to the community. In a time when the chill can be numbing, a night of music might be just the tonic to thaw the frostiness. The event's tickets are priced at a modest $10, making it an accessible cultural treat for the community.