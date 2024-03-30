Greece Proposes Quota for Local Music in Public Spaces, Stirring Mixed Reactions

The Greek government has put forward a bill aiming to increase the presence of Greek music in public spaces, including local radios, hotel lobbies, and casinos, by enforcing a minimum quota. This legislative move is designed to ensure that over 45 percent of all music played in these settings is Greek, a significant increase from the current statistics showing Greek music constitutes about 30 percent of what's heard, with the remainder being foreign tunes. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni champions the bill, citing the need to protect the Greek language and art from the overwhelming influence of English-language music in a globalized landscape.

Understanding the Bill's Objectives

Under the proposed legislation, local radio stations would be incentivized to comply with the new quota through the allocation of additional airtime for commercials. Beyond radio and public venues, the bill extends its reach to the film and audiovisual sector, mandating that state-funded projects feature at least 70 percent Greek music. The overarching aim of these measures is to foster a greater dissemination of the Greek language and safeguard local art forms against the tide of globalization, which tends to favor English-language content.

Industry Backlash and Support

Despite the government's intentions, the bill has ignited controversy across various sectors. The Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers has expressed concerns, suggesting businesses might opt to eliminate music from common areas rather than adhere to the proposed requirements. Opposition voices, including Kyriaki Malama, the shadow culture minister, criticize the bill for potentially disadvantaging young Greek artists and composers who seek broader appeal through English lyrics or non-lyrical compositions. Conversely, proponents like Louka Katseli, director general of Edem, argue the necessity of such measures, pointing to similar policies in countries like France aimed at protecting national music creators from becoming endangered in the face of global competition.