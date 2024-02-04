Greater Bay Area Theatre Art Gala 2024: A Celebration of Regional Theatrical Traditions

The Theatre Art Gala Of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area 2024, held at the Guangdong Cantonese Opera Theatre on February 2nd, was a vibrant celebration of the diverse theatrical traditions unique to the region. The event presented a harmonious blend of nine major drama genres, capturing the rich cultural tapestry of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

A Kaleidoscope of Genres

These genres included the melodious strains of Cantonese opera, the poignant narratives of Teochew opera, the dynamic performances of Guangdong Han opera, and the rustic charm of Leizhou opera. The list was further enriched by the inclusion of Hakka folk song opera, the engaging tales of Xiqin opera, the vibrant performances of Zhengzi opera, and the modern flair of drama and music drama.

A Platform for Veterans and Rising Stars

The gala was not just a showcase of genres, but also a stage for the region's renowned artists and emerging talents. Acclaimed actors Zeng Xiaomin, Jiang Wenduan, and Lin Yanyun shared the limelight with national intangible cultural heritage inheritors Lv Weiping, Wen Ruqing, and Xian Jiantang. The stage also welcomed exceptional young actors like Li Weicong, Chen Zhenjiang, and Tang Jinfeng.

International Performers and a Grand Finale

International performers were not left behind with drama actor Wang Wei from Hong Kong, music drama actors Deng Ken and Lin Zixin from Macao, and rope skipping world champion Cen Xiaolin adding their unique performances to the mix. The gala reached its zenith with an impassioned recitation of 'The Power of the Bay Area,' a situational poem that encapsulated the collective aspirations of the GBA's theatrical community. This was followed by the resonating notes of the Cantonese song 'Harbor' symbolizing the future of the region's theatrical arts.

In addition to the gala, the GBA plans to further enrich its dramatic arts scene with master lectures and urban tours, offering an immersive exploration of the region's dramatic arts.