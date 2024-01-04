‘Great Pretender razbliuto’: A New Chapter in the GREAT PRETENDER Series Set for US Debut

Mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts! The all-new action-adventure film, ‘Great Pretender razbliuto’, is set to make its grand debut in select US theaters on January 9 and 10. This cinematic masterpiece is a continuation of the ‘GREAT PRETENDER’ series, which was masterfully brought to life by the creative minds at WIT Studio.

‘Great Pretender razbliuto’: A Journey into the Underworld

At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the character Dorothy, a self-proclaimed genius con artist. Known for her cunning and charisma, Dorothy was the catalyst who ensnared the renowned Laurent Thierry into the riveting world of con artists. Despite being outsmarted and presumed dead by the formidable Shanghai Longu Bang, Dorothy resurfaces in a quaint coastal village. With the Taipei underworld hot on her trail, she embarks on a perilous journey to Kyoto, bracing herself for a future rife with uncertainty and new challenges.

A Seamless Continuation of a Riveting Tale

Great Pretender razbliuto serves not just as a standalone film, but as a seamless continuation of the anime series ‘Great Pretender,’ adding new characters to its intriguing roster and expanding the narrative of the main crew. Debuting at Annecy in 2023, this movie promises to build upon the series’ tradition of complex cons and heart-stopping escapades.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures: A Stellar Collaboration

The film’s theatrical rights have been acquired by Crunchyroll, who, in partnership with Sony Pictures, will bring the film to the United States for a special two-day event. ‘Great Pretender razbliuto’ marks the first feature film in the ‘GREAT’ series, an exciting addition to the ‘GREAT PRETENDER’ universe that will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative and immersive storytelling.