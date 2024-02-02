Great Leeds Valentine's Fair Returns: A Half-Term Holiday Spectacle

Just in time for the half-term holidays, a cherished event in the city of Leeds, the Great Leeds Valentine's Fair, is making a much-anticipated return. The fair is set to spread its enchanting allure across the city centre, featuring more than 70 rides and attractions, and offering an entertainment bonanza for the whole family.

A Carnival of Rides and Attractions

From the electrifying rush of The Superstar and Booster Ride to the pulse-pounding thrill of The Devil Rock and the panoramic vistas offered by the Wheel of Light, the fair promises a dizzying array of experiences. Each ride is a unique adventure, inviting visitors young and old to partake in the joyous spectacle.

Culinary Delights

Alongside the exhilarating rides, the fair also presents a smorgasbord of culinary treats. Visitors can indulge in a variety of foods from different stalls, savouring everything from classic hot dogs and churros to sweet donuts and fluffy candy floss. Whether you're a foodie looking for a gastronomic adventure or simply want to satiate your sweet tooth, the fair offers something for everyone.

Accessibility and Affordability

While entry to the fair is free, rides and attractions come with individual fees. However, holders of the Breeze Pass and Leeds Card can enjoy a discount of 50p off any ride, excluding games. Conveniently located near transit stops, the fair is easily accessible, with the closest bus stop at the Headrow and Woodhouse Lane near the Merrion Centre. Moreover, it's within walking distance from both the bus and train stations.

The Great Leeds Valentine's Fair will commence at 4pm on February 9th, and operate daily from 12 noon to 9.30pm until February 18th. On Fridays and Saturdays, the fair will extend its hours until 10pm, offering more opportunities for families to create cherished memories.