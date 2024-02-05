Grateful Dead Breaks Record with 59 Top 40 Albums on Billboard 200

The legendary band, Grateful Dead, has engraved their name deeper in music history by surpassing both Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra with a record-breaking 59 Top 40 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. This crowning achievement was reached upon the entry of their latest archival release, 'Dave's Picks, Volume 49: Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford U., Palo Alto, CA (4/27/85 & 4/28/85)', which debuted impressively at number 25.

Grateful Dead's Continued Presence in Top 40

Interestingly, the band's presence on the Top 40 list has significantly increased after the disbandment following Jerry Garcia's death in 1995. Out of their 59 entries, a staggering 41 have occurred since 2012, a testament to the timeless appeal of their music and the undying dedication of their fanbase.

Role of Archival Albums in Grateful Dead's Success

This surge in chart presence is largely attributed to the successful series of archival albums curated by David Lemieux. These albums provide fans with high-quality recordings of the band's most memorable performances, rekindling the spirit of their live concerts and keeping their legacy alive and thriving.

'Dave's Picks' Series: A Fan Favorite

The 'Dave's Picks' series continues to be incredibly popular among fans, with the latest volume achieving 21,000 equivalent album units sold in the US. Remarkably, this success is driven exclusively by traditional CD sales on the band's website, further emphasizing the loyalty of their fanbase and the enduring relevance of their music in the digital age.