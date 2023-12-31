en English
Arts & Entertainment

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:05 pm EST
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

In a year dominated by the unpredictable, the graphic novels of 2023 have emerged as a shining beacon, illuminating the path for both established masters and emerging talents. The nature of their creation, often shrouded in years of rumors and fragmented publication through channels as diverse as social media, ‘process’ zines, or serialization, makes their ultimate unveiling a moment of both revelation and confirmation. Despite the inherent challenges of the medium, which include resistance to editing and the separation of creators from the final product until its public release, 2023 has proven itself a fertile ground for this art form.

Varied Genres, Rich Conversations

The graphic novels of 2023 have not been confined to a single genre. Instead, they have spread their wings across a vast literary landscape, providing humor, engaging in rich conversations, and presenting an array of artistic styles. They have proven that the graphic novel is an adaptable and potent medium, capable of exploring a multitude of themes and narratives.

‘MONICA’ – A Journey of Self-Discovery

One of the standout graphic novels of the year is ‘MONICA’ by Daniel Clowes, published by Fantagraphics. This ambitious work begins with a depiction of the world’s origin and rapidly traverses through significant historical events. Clowes utilizes a variety of stylistic influences from war, horror, and romance comics, crafting a narrative that seeks to explore the life of an ordinary woman, Monica, in her quest for meaning.

Upcoming Releases

The year ahead promises to continue the momentum with several indie comic book publishers announcing new series and graphic novels for January 2024. Notable among these are ‘Lone,’ a supernatural middle grade mystery, ‘Pine and Merrimac,’ a creator-owned detective agency series, and ‘Adventureman: Ghost Lights,’ the third volume of the Adventureman series. Additionally, ‘Underground: Cursed Rockers & High Priestesses of Sound,’ a graphic reference book profiling 50 under-recognized musical artists, ‘Cobra Commander,’ a new limited series in the G.I. Joe comics, and ‘The Colonized,’ a graphic novel set amidst an alien invasion, are all set to provide readers with a rich tapestry of stories and art.

Despite the inherent challenges of the medium, the graphic novels of 2023 have demonstrated their resilience and creativity, providing readers with a plethora of well-received titles. In a medium where the creative process often remains hidden until the final product’s unveiling, these works stand testament to the talent and perseverance of their creators.

