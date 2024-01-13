en English
Arts & Entertainment

Graphic Artist Unveils the Depths of London’s Underground Stations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Graphic Artist Unveils the Depths of London's Underground Stations

An innovative take on cartography has emerged from graphic artist Daniel Silva, who, utilizing data from Transport for London, has created a unique suite of maps that unravel the depth of London’s Underground stations compared to ground level and iconic London landmarks. These intricate diagrams shed new light on the unseen topography of the tube system, illustrating the depths of various platforms, some of which plummet over 100 feet below the surface, equivalent to the height of the renowned Nelson’s Column.

Visualizing the Depths

The maps depict each line of the extensive Underground network with a yellow dotted line marking the ground level, while a colored line signifies the depth of the platforms. For instance, the Holborn station on the Central line is revealed to be situated 85 feet beneath the ground. Furthermore, these graphical marvels are not merely about depths; they also unveil unique engineering solutions, such as the figure-eight track swerve on the Central line designed to circumvent the subterranean Fleet river.

Hampstead and Waterloo: A Study in Contrast

The Hampstead station stakes its claim as the holder of the deepest platform, burrowed 190 feet below the surface, necessitating the construction of London’s deepest elevator shaft. Contrasting this, the Jubilee Line platform at Waterloo Station takes the title for the lowest platform relative to sea level, at 85 feet below. Both pose unique engineering challenges and triumphs that have shaped London’s underground.

Unveiling the Underground’s Complexities

The resulting charts by Silva offer both commuters and curious individuals a novel perspective to appreciate the complexity of the London Underground and the engineering marvels that keep it functional. As a testimony to human ingenuity, these maps serve as a reminder of the intricate labyrinth that lurks beneath the bustling streets of London, operating seamlessly to ferry millions of Londoners and tourists every day.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

