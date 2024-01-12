en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement

As the weekend descends upon the Granite State, a flurry of vibrant events promises to drench its residents in a cultural shower. From heartfelt gospel choirs honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. to a thunderous brass concert and a thrilling snowboarding competition, the state is set to reverberate with diverse entertainment and community engagement.

Resounding Gospel Echoes

On Saturday evening, the First Baptist Church on Manchester St. is opening its doors for a commemorative celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The event, free for all attendees, will witness the church’s hall resonate with the soulful tunes of multiple gospel choirs. As a tribute to the civil rights leader, the live performances are slated to commence from 6 p.m., with transportation facilities extended to the attendees.

‘Brass to the Max’ Concert

Simultaneously, the Keefe Center for the Arts will be echoing with the rousing performance by the Nashua Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps. Presented by Symphony New Hampshire, the ‘Brass to the Max’ concert promises to deliver a loud and lively spectacle from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees, however, are advised to bring ear protection to fully enjoy the powerful performance.

A Thrilling Rail Jam

Winter sports enthusiasts are in for a treat at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. The ‘A Grand in Your Hand’ Rail Jam will see women snowboarders displaying their prowess on the slopes. The winner in the open category stands to pocket a cool $5,000 prize. The adrenaline-pumping competition kicks off at noon, offering a unique blend of sport and spectacle.

Pizzastock Battle of the Bands

Music lovers can head to Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, where the Pizzastock Battle of the Bands is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Local bands will be vying for the championship title at this annual event organized by the Jason R. Flood Memorial, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the event will be channeled towards supporting local mental health organizations, thereby harmonizing entertainment with a noble cause.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
Renowned filmmaker S Ezhil rekindles his successful collaboration with actor Vemal in the much-anticipated sequel of the hit film Desingu Raja, aptly titled Desingu Raja 2. The original film, which featured Vemal and Bindhu Madhavi in the lead roles, garnered immense appreciation from the audience and made a significant impact commercially. Cast and Crew of
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
'For All Mankind' Season 4 Finale: Time Leaps, Unexpected Twist, and Unanswered Questions
4 mins ago
'For All Mankind' Season 4 Finale: Time Leaps, Unexpected Twist, and Unanswered Questions
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
5 mins ago
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
38 seconds ago
Top 10 Survival Horror Games Under $10: A Thrilling, Affordable Treat for Horror Fans
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Fashion in New 'yes, and?' Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style
1 min ago
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Fashion in New 'yes, and?' Music Video Revives Victorious Era Style
Mean Girls Musical Film: A Blend of TV Stars and Fresh Talent
2 mins ago
Mean Girls Musical Film: A Blend of TV Stars and Fresh Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
39 seconds
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
53 seconds
Emma Finucane Makes History as Britain's First Female European Sprint Champion
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
1 min
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
2 mins
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
2 mins
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
2 mins
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
2 mins
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
3 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
3 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app