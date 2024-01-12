Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement

As the weekend descends upon the Granite State, a flurry of vibrant events promises to drench its residents in a cultural shower. From heartfelt gospel choirs honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. to a thunderous brass concert and a thrilling snowboarding competition, the state is set to reverberate with diverse entertainment and community engagement.

Resounding Gospel Echoes

On Saturday evening, the First Baptist Church on Manchester St. is opening its doors for a commemorative celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. The event, free for all attendees, will witness the church’s hall resonate with the soulful tunes of multiple gospel choirs. As a tribute to the civil rights leader, the live performances are slated to commence from 6 p.m., with transportation facilities extended to the attendees.

‘Brass to the Max’ Concert

Simultaneously, the Keefe Center for the Arts will be echoing with the rousing performance by the Nashua Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps. Presented by Symphony New Hampshire, the ‘Brass to the Max’ concert promises to deliver a loud and lively spectacle from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees, however, are advised to bring ear protection to fully enjoy the powerful performance.

A Thrilling Rail Jam

Winter sports enthusiasts are in for a treat at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. The ‘A Grand in Your Hand’ Rail Jam will see women snowboarders displaying their prowess on the slopes. The winner in the open category stands to pocket a cool $5,000 prize. The adrenaline-pumping competition kicks off at noon, offering a unique blend of sport and spectacle.

Pizzastock Battle of the Bands

Music lovers can head to Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, where the Pizzastock Battle of the Bands is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Local bands will be vying for the championship title at this annual event organized by the Jason R. Flood Memorial, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the event will be channeled towards supporting local mental health organizations, thereby harmonizing entertainment with a noble cause.