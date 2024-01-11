en English
Arts & Entertainment

Grand Theater in Wausau Cancels MJ Live Tour Event: What’s Next for Ticket Holders?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
Grand Theater in Wausau Cancels MJ Live Tour Event: What’s Next for Ticket Holders?

In a sudden turn of events, the Grand Theater in Wausau, Wisconsin, has confirmed the cancellation of the much-anticipated MJ Live tour event, originally slated for January 25th. The theater took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the entire tour has been called off, without providing any explicit reason for the abrupt decision.

Impact on Ticket Holders

Ticket holders for the canceled event were left with more questions than answers. However, the Grand Theater did not leave them hanging. They provided various options for those who had already purchased tickets for the now-canceled performance. Patrons are presented with the opportunity to either receive credit for a future show, donate the cost of their tickets to support the Grand Theater’s Performing Arts Foundation, or simply obtain a refund.

Contacting the Grand Theater

Those who choose to take any of these options must reach out to the Grand Theater’s ticket office. The theater has yet to provide further details regarding the process, leaving ticket holders in a state of anticipation for the next announcement.

The Ripple Effect

The cancellation of the MJ Live tour event is not just a local issue. The entire tour’s cancellation implies a far-reaching impact, affecting not only the Grand Theater but also all the other venues where the tour was scheduled to perform. The reasons behind this sudden cancellation remain a mystery, adding an air of intrigue to the unfolding scenario.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

