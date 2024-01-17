Grand Rapids Nonprofit The Diatribe Advances with New Community Center Project

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, The Diatribe, is making headway in its ambitious endeavor to establish a unique cultural hub and community center, The Emory. The project, situated at 2040 Division Ave., will transform an 18,000 square-foot building, formerly a sporting goods store, into a vibrant community space. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission greenlighted the plans for the site on January 11th, marking a significant milestone in this transformative project.

A Haven for Community Engagement

The Emory, named in honor of Emory Douglas, a Grand Rapids native and the erstwhile minister of culture for the Black Panther Party, promises to be a multifaceted community center. The ground floor will accommodate The Diatribe's offices and workspaces, along with designated areas for youth programming targeting students from fifth to 12th grade. This initiative is designed to provide comprehensive support to these students, including access to therapy and assistance for their families.

Art, Commerce, and Skill-Building

In addition to being a hub for community engagement, The Emory will also foster local art and businesses. The facility will feature artist studios, a coffee shop, a bookstore, a recording studio, a graphic design studio, and a printing shop. These spaces aim to encourage creativity, entrepreneurship, and skill-building among local residents.

Residential Component and Financial Literacy

Moreover, The Emory will incorporate a residential component, offering eight apartments with a maximum tenancy of three years. During their stay, residents will partake in classes focused on credit-building, financial literacy, and homeownership. This initiative aims to empower residents with financial knowledge and skills, setting them on a path to long-term economic stability.

The Diatribe has announced via Facebook that the Planning Commission's approval has brought the project a step closer to its groundbreaking, slated for the forthcoming summer. This bold initiative is not just about repurposing a building; it's about creating a space where community, creativity, and economic empowerment intersect, shaping a brighter future for the people of Grand Rapids.