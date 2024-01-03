Gramps Morgan Headlines ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ to Promote Sobriety in ‘Dry January’

Gramps Morgan, the Grammy Award-winning singer, is slated to be the main act at the ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ event in Nashville, Tennessee, in a drive to champion sobriety during ‘Dry January’. The event is part of the broader ‘Dry January USA’ tradition, an annual initiative that advocates for abstention from alcohol during the first month of the year to shed light on the struggles of alcoholism.

Morgan’s Motivation

Morgan’s decision to participate in this initiative is not without reason. His motivation can be traced back to the alcohol-related struggles prevalent in his community in Jamaica. His aspiration is to elevate awareness about this issue on a global scale. His involvement in the event took root following his performance at the American Cancer Society, where his song ‘Rumnesia’ garnered the attention of the organization’s head and was subsequently selected as the theme song for the movement.

Beneficiary of the Concert Proceeds

A segment of the concert’s earnings will be donated to Meharry University. The remaining funds will be channeled towards research dedicated to combating alcohol and drug addiction, and to promote the Dry January initiative.

Morgan’s Call to Fellow Jamaican Entertainers

Morgan, also recognized as Roy Morgan, is a part of the reggae band Morgan Heritage, which was honored with a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016. He is calling upon his fellow Jamaican entertainers to join the endeavor to tackle alcoholism and drug addiction in their communities.