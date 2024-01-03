en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Gramps Morgan Headlines ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ to Promote Sobriety in ‘Dry January’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Gramps Morgan Headlines ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ to Promote Sobriety in ‘Dry January’

Gramps Morgan, the Grammy Award-winning singer, is slated to be the main act at the ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ event in Nashville, Tennessee, in a drive to champion sobriety during ‘Dry January’. The event is part of the broader ‘Dry January USA’ tradition, an annual initiative that advocates for abstention from alcohol during the first month of the year to shed light on the struggles of alcoholism.

Morgan’s Motivation

Morgan’s decision to participate in this initiative is not without reason. His motivation can be traced back to the alcohol-related struggles prevalent in his community in Jamaica. His aspiration is to elevate awareness about this issue on a global scale. His involvement in the event took root following his performance at the American Cancer Society, where his song ‘Rumnesia’ garnered the attention of the organization’s head and was subsequently selected as the theme song for the movement.

Beneficiary of the Concert Proceeds

A segment of the concert’s earnings will be donated to Meharry University. The remaining funds will be channeled towards research dedicated to combating alcohol and drug addiction, and to promote the Dry January initiative.

Morgan’s Call to Fellow Jamaican Entertainers

Morgan, also recognized as Roy Morgan, is a part of the reggae band Morgan Heritage, which was honored with a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016. He is calling upon his fellow Jamaican entertainers to join the endeavor to tackle alcoholism and drug addiction in their communities.

0
Arts & Entertainment Health Jamaica
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TCM Honors Columbia Pictures' Centennial with Classic Film Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

NCCA Honors Master Weaver Magdalena Gamayo in 2024 Calendar

By BNN Correspondents

Netflix's 'Delicious in Dungeon' Anime: A Gastronomic Adventure Awaits

By BNN Correspondents

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father's Death

By Mahnoor Jehangir

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin: A New Challenge in Songwriting ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin: A New Challenge in Songwriting ...
heart comment 0
2024’s Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024's Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights
Jada Pinkett Smith: A Shaved Head, Style Comparisons, and Stirring Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Jada Pinkett Smith: A Shaved Head, Style Comparisons, and Stirring Controversies
Silva Lumina: Illuminating Mental Health Conversations Through Art

By BNN Correspondents

Silva Lumina: Illuminating Mental Health Conversations Through Art
One Piece Chapter 1104: Kuma’s Battle, Luffy’s Recovery, and the Fate of Egghead Island

By BNN Correspondents

One Piece Chapter 1104: Kuma's Battle, Luffy's Recovery, and the Fate of Egghead Island
Latest Headlines
World News
'Pyjama Washing Debate' Sparks Off on Today Show
10 seconds
'Pyjama Washing Debate' Sparks Off on Today Show
Indian Supreme Court Directs SEBI to Conclude Adani Group Investigation Within Three Months
29 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Directs SEBI to Conclude Adani Group Investigation Within Three Months
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
2 mins
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
Exeter Boys' Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win
2 mins
Exeter Boys' Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
2 mins
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
3 mins
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
3 mins
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
3 mins
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app