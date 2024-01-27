Grammy-Nominated Guitarist Paul Galbraith to Perform in Del Valle Fine Arts' 44th Season

Enthralling audiences with his musical prowess, Grammy-nominated guitarist Paul Galbraith is all set to grace the stage at the Bankhead Theater on February 3, marking another exhilarating chapter in the 44th season of Del Valle Fine Arts. Recently inducted into the Guitar Foundation of America's Hall of Fame, Galbraith's performance promises an evening of profound musical exploration.

Paul Galbraith: A Virtuoso's Journey

Galbraith, celebrated as one of the finest guitarists of his generation, brings an innovative approach to the world of classical guitar. His journey is marked with prestigious accolades, including a silver medal at the Segovia International Guitar Competition and multiple performances on Lincoln Center's series. The upcoming performance at the Bankhead Theater will showcase his sensitive interpretations, featuring works by Schumann, Bach, Granados, Albeniz, and others.

An Eclectic Mix of Performances

Further enriching the local arts scene, the Diablo Symphony Orchestra will perform Stravinsky's 'Rite of Spring' on March 3 at the Lesher Center for the Arts. Soloist Starla Breshears will join a large ensemble to meet the score's demands, featuring works by Jean Ahn and Edward Elgar. The Pittsburg Theatre Company is also preparing to stage Tennessee Williams' 'A Streetcar Named Desire' from February 23, offering multiple performance dates and a chance for the public to support local theatre.

Delving into Music and Storytelling

Adding a different flavor to the artistic experiences, Tony Danza will be showcasing his 'Standards and Stories' show on February 17 at the Pittsburg California Theatre, amalgamating music and storytelling. Town Hall Theatre and Front Porch Open Mic are joining forces for a folk music festival, and the theater is hosting a 'Sing-Along Series' with a screening of 'Hairspray!' With these events, audiences can immerse themselves in a variety of artistic experiences, from classical music to modern theater.