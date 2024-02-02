Grammy-Nominated Guitarist Figueiredo to Perform at Tampa Jazz Club Concert

As the city of Tampa prepares for an enchanting musical afternoon, the Tampa Jazz Club is set to host an event featuring the Grammy-nominated Brazilian guitar virtuoso, Diego Figueiredo. The concert, scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at 3PM, will grace the Mainstage Theatre in HCC Ybor, promising a feast of eclectic melodies and stirring rhythms for jazz enthusiasts.

Unveiling the Rhythm of Jazz

The Tampa Jazz Club, a non-profit organization, holds a deep-seated mission to foster and promote jazz music within the Tampa Bay area. This concert is one of the many ways through which the Club breathes life into its commitment. The event not only promises a captivating performance by Diego Figueiredo but also serves as a platform to advance the cause of jazz and music education in the region.

Education Through Melody

All proceeds from this event will contribute to scholarships that the Tampa Jazz Club awards to high school students from Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. These scholarships serve as a stepping-stone for young, aspiring musicians who wish to pursue further education in jazz performance or music education after their high school graduation. It is through endeavors like these that the Tampa Jazz Club continuously nurtures the future of jazz, ensuring the genre's legacy in the Tampa Bay area.

Join the Jazz Journey

For those seeking to embrace this unique blend of rhythm and education, more information is available on the Tampa Jazz Club's official website, TampaJazzClub.com. Tickets for this much-anticipated event can also be purchased on the site. The opportunity to witness a Grammy-nominated artist perform live, and contribute to a noble cause is a call to all music lovers and supporters of the arts.