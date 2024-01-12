en English
Arts & Entertainment

Grammy Museum Hosts Charity Auction of Rare Music Memorabilia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
On February 4, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will echo with the excited murmurs of music fans and collectors. The occasion? A charity auction featuring rare and one-of-a-kind music memorabilia from worldwide icons. Organized by Julien’s Auctions, this event is not only a chance to own a piece of music history but also a unique opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause – MusiCares.

Reverberating Strings and Keys for a Cause

At the heart of the auction is a 1999 Gretsch White Falcon electric guitar, donated by British pop star Harry Styles. It’s not just any guitar; Styles has infused it with his signature charm, signing and decorating it with a heart and swirl. Other remarkable items include a signed copy of Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics: 1965 To Present” that will be personalized for the winner, Taylor Swift’s signed Baby Taylor acoustic guitar, and a Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano, which carries the legacy of the late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac.

A Melody of Generosity

Donations for the auction are not restricted to these stars. Items from The Cure’s Robert Smith and Coldplay’s Chris Martin will also be in the limelight, testifying to the vastness of the music community’s generosity. The event is part of the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction during the 66th Grammy Week and aims to raise funds for music professionals in need. The charity provides vital assistance to the music community, reinforcing the notion that the power of music extends beyond entertainment.

A Symphony of Collaboration

This fundraiser, held in conjunction with the 66th annual Grammy Awards, marks the first live auction at the Grammy Museum. It’s a symphony of collaboration, bringing together artists across genres, collectors, and the broader public. The event is a testament to the universal love of music and arts, offering a chance to give back to the music community while celebrating its vibrancy and resilience.

Arts & Entertainment Music
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

