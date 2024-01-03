en English
cloud
cloud
Arts & Entertainment

Graham Norton to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Revival on British TV

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Graham Norton to Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Revival on British TV

The iconic game show Wheel of Fortune, is set to spin again on British television after a 22-year hiatus, with Irish presenter Graham Norton at the helm. The show, once a staple of ITV with a remarkable 746-episode run, concluded its original UK journey back in December 2001. Now, it’s ready to enchant a new generation of viewers, starting this Saturday.

American Inspiration

The revived series will closely mirror its American counterpart, which has been an enduring hit since its debut in 1975. The UK version, however, adds a unique twist: contestants will compete for cash prizes instead of points—a high-stakes gamble that can see lucky participants walking away with up to £50,000 in a single episode.

Graham Norton’s Enthusiasm

Graham Norton, the show’s charismatic host, expressed his excitement about its return. Norton, whose career has evolved significantly from his early days hosting game shows, appreciates the Wheel of Fortune’s blend of skill, luck, and high-energy competition. His confidence in the game’s format, proven successful in the US for over five decades, suggests that British viewers are in for a treat.

Notable Career

Norton’s career includes notable roles such as Father Noel Furlong in Father Ted and the host of The Graham Norton Show on the BBC. He is also a well-known voice in the Eurovision Song Contest, offering insightful, often humorous commentary for British coverage. Now, he’s ready to bring his unique charm to the Wheel of Fortune.

What To Expect

The eight-episode series of Wheel of Fortune will also feature two celebrity specials. The show will be available on ITV1 and ITVX, offering viewers a chance to witness the thrilling mix of strategy, risk, and the tantalizing prospect of significant cash prizes.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

