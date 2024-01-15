Grace VanderWaal: A Journey from AGT to Authentic Self-Expression

Grace VanderWaal, known for her winning stint on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 11 at just 12 years old, has undergone a significant transformation since her initial recognition as a ukulele-wielding singer-songwriter. Her journey from AGT to the present day is a testament to her evolution as an artist and her relentless pursuit of authenticity.

Advertisment

From AGT Victory to Music Career

Following her victory on AGT, VanderWaal wasted no time in kick-starting her music career. She inked a deal with Columbia Records and released her debut EP, 'Perfectly Imperfect,' in December 2016. This was followed by the release of her first full-length album, 'Just the Beginning,' in 2017. Despite the success of these releases, VanderWaal expressed dissatisfaction with her work in 2018, scrapping an entire EP that was later released as 'Letters Vol. 1' in November 2019.

Venturing into Acting

Advertisment

In addition to her music career, VanderWaal has also explored acting. She played the lead role in the Disney+ adaptation of 'Stargirl,' showcasing her talents beyond singing and songwriting. The success of the film has led to VanderWaal continuing with the sequel, further cementing her place in the acting industry.

Transformation amid the Pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, VanderWaal remained relatively out of the spotlight, only to return in a big way in March 2021. In a bold move of self-expression, she shaved her head and released a new song titled 'Don't Assume What You Don't Know.' The song, a departure from her earlier work, signified a new era influenced by punk music and characterized by unapologetic self-expression. This transformation, both physically and artistically, underscores VanderWaal's journey towards establishing an authentic personal and professional identity.