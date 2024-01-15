Grace Potter’s Mother Road Tour: A Musical Journey Across America

Grace Potter, the soulful singer-songwriter, will be lighting up the stage of the State Theatre in Portland on Friday, January 19. Accompanying her on this leg of her Mother Road Tour is the talented Baltimore native, Brittney Spencer. The concert, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., promises to be an eclectic fusion of soul, blues, country, and rock-and-roll.

Embarking on a Journey of Self-Discovery

Grace Potter’s Mother Road Tour is not just another concert series; it is essentially a musical journal of her solo cross-country road trips, most notably one she undertook in summer 2021. During this trip, Grace reconnected with her unfiltered creative essence, which manifested itself through the songs she penned while on the road. The ideas for these songs often struck her while she was driving, and she jotted them down on the backs of postcards and motel notepads.

Creating Music from the Road

Grace’s journey saw her traverse the United States multiple times, with hand-drawn maps from Route 66 enthusiasts as her guides. These experiences culminated in a trip to Nashville, where she recorded a collection of songs that are hailed as her most unrestricted work to date. The heart of her Mother Road album lies in its journey to self-reliance and a sense of worthiness, with each song serving as a snapshot of her experiences on the road.

A Shared Stage with Brittney Spencer

Joining Grace Potter on the State Theatre stage is Brittney Spencer, a gifted singer-songwriter known for her ability to weave life experiences, truth, and imagination into compelling songs. Concert-goers can expect to experience a night filled with powerful performances from these two accomplished artists.

Tickets for the concert are available at $49.50 in advance, $55 on the day of the show, and $174.50 for VIP passes. For more information or to purchase tickets, interested parties can visit the State Theatre’s website. With the Mother Road Tour promising an evening of soulful music and inspiring storytelling, it’s an event not to be missed.