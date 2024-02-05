Gowanda's Hollywood Theater To Rejuvenate via NY Forward Grant

On a mission to rekindle the vibrancy of downtown Gowanda, the New York Forward Grant has allocated $4.5 million towards the community's revitalization. The Hollywood Theater, a landmark edifice on the main street, is the focus of these efforts. Amidst vacant properties, the theater stands as a testament to a bygone era, waiting to be reborn with the infusion of the grant money.

Restoring Hollywood Theater's Historical Glory

Mark Burr, President of the theater's Board of Directors, has outlined an ambitious plan to restore and enhance the theater's facilities. At the heart of the plan is the restoration of an original Wurlitzer organ, a symbol of grandeur that once resonated throughout the theater. Alongside this, Burr intends to upgrade the lighting and pulley systems, modernizing the theater's functionality while preserving its historical integrity.

A Community's Hope for Revitalization

But the theater's transformation doesn't stop at its walls. Burr's plan extends to a neighboring bank, slated to be converted into dressing rooms and a restaurant. This innovative integration is designed to amplify the theater's appeal, drawing more visitors and enriching the cultural offerings of Western New York, particularly in Erie and Cattaraugus counties.

Looking Beyond Immediate Measures

Gowanda Mayor David Smith acknowledges the strides made in revitalizing the waterfront but asserts that more work lies ahead. The village is gearing up to collaborate with a consultant from the NYS Department of State. This partnership aims to establish priorities, garner community feedback, and make informed decisions that propel both immediate and long-term revitalization goals. The theater's Board of Directors is eagerly awaiting updates from the Village within the next eight months regarding the grant's deployment and the ensuing revitalization efforts.