Gov't Mule Concludes Island Exodus 14 with Star-Studded Performance

Gov't Mule wrapped up their Island Exodus 14 event in Runaway Bay, Jamaica in an unforgettable fashion with a performance featuring an array of guest musicians. The band, comprising guitarist Warren Haynes, multi-instrumentalist Danny Louis, bassist Kevin Scott, and drummer Matt Abts, presented a diverse setlist, mixing originals and covers in a unique blend of musical harmony.

A Melting Pot of Genres

The event marked their first performance of "That's What Love Will Make You Do" since Island Exodus 13, with the song, originally by Little Milton and famously covered by Jerry Garcia, becoming a spotlight of the night. The rendition saw contributions from saxophonist Ron Holloway and guitarist Tash Neal, adding to the musical richness of the evening. The band's setlist blended Gov't Mule's original pieces, like the reggae-infused "Soulshine" and "Peace I Need" from their 2023 album, with covers of classics from Soundgarden, Bob Marley, ZZ Top, and the Grateful Dead.

Guest Appearances

After performing without guests for the first set and the initial part of the second set, the band was joined by their guest musicians for several songs. Holloway and bassist Ron Johnson were first to step on stage, contributing to multiple tracks. Guitarists Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton made their appearances later in the show, adding their unique touches to the performance.

Encore

The encore featured Holloway and Dayton joining the band for a rendition of Tom Waits' "Going Out West". This performance was a fitting end to the Island Exodus 14 event, leaving fans with a memorable musical experience.

Gov't Mule is set to start their winter tour on February 8 in Vancouver, continuing through the West Coast to Texas, promising more enchanting musical evenings for their fans.