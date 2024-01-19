Governors Island and Times Square to Host Annual Ice Sculpture Show and Valentine's Day Celebration

The icy artistry of the annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show is set to return for its third edition on February 3, 2024. The event, co-hosted by Times Square Arts and Governors Island Arts, will see ten finalists team up with professional ice carvers to shape ice into breathtaking sculptures. The event will take place at Colonels Row, from 12 to 5 pm, and will encapsulate a competition, public voting, and an awards ceremony.

Embodying Love in Ice

The sculptures will be inspired by the theme of love, a nod to the upcoming Valentine's Day. The designs presented by the finalists range from kinetic heart sculptures to abstract representations and cultural tributes. Onlookers will be privy to the carving process, able to witness firsthand the transformation of ice into expressions of love.

Celebrating Love in Times Square

The winning sculpture will be thrust onto the grand stage of Times Square on Valentine's Day. The sculpture will play a centerpiece role amidst a slew of celebratory events, including surprise proposals and vow renewals. A notable jury, including fashion designer Jenna Lyons, New York Times editor Miya Lee, artist Chi Oss, and performer Hollis Kam, will preside over the competition.

More Than Just Sculptures

Beyond the ice carving competition, visitors can indulge in an assortment of additional attractions. These include lawn games, fire pits, art exhibitions, and a variety of food vendors. Both Governors Island and Times Square will reverberate with the festivities, offering visitors an immersive experience that extends beyond the spectacle of the ice sculptures.