Arts & Entertainment

Government Cancels ‘Memorial Light’ COVID-19 Design Following Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Government Cancels 'Memorial Light' COVID-19 Design Following Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the government has officially canceled the implementation of the winning design for a COVID-19 memorial set to be located at Campion Park. The design, dubbed ‘Memorial Light’, was the brainchild of local artist Caroline Canessa and had initially been selected to pay homage to the lives tragically lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Design Controversy

However, the decision to cancel the project unfolded after a Google reverse image search conducted by GBC in October revealed an uncanny resemblance between Canessa’s design and a commercial outdoor lamp. This lamp is widely available for purchase on various online platforms, including Amazon and eBay, raising questions about the originality of the memorial design.

Artist’s Response

In response to the revelation, Canessa promptly returned the prize money awarded for her design to the government, in an act that demonstrates her understanding and acceptance of the situation. The government has confirmed this action to GBC.

Future of the COVID Memorial

Despite the setback, the government has assured that they will soon announce a new direction for the COVID-19 memorial. This memorial, as stated by the Chief Minister in 2021, serves the important purpose of honoring and remembering the lives lost to the pandemic. As such, the government remains committed to creating a fitting tribute that embodies the hopes and respects of the community.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

